The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Memphis has won its last two games in blowout fashion, racing past Phoenix in a 136-106 final on Monday. Cleveland has won two of its last three games, including a 113-103 victory against New Orleans earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers over/under: 228 points

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers money line: Memphis -320, Cleveland +250

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has a chance to match its franchise-record winning streak on Wednesday after extending its hot streak to 10 games with a blowout win against Phoenix on Monday. The Grizzlies are now just one game back of their franchise-record 11-game winning streak from last season, and they have the longest active streak in the NBA. They also tied their team record by scoring 130 points for the third game in a row.

Star guard Ja Morant poured in 29 points and dished out seven assists in the win over Phoenix, while Desmond Bane shot 10 of 12 and finished with 28 points. The Grizzlies became the first team since the 1985 Lakers to score at least 115 points in every game of a 10-game winning streak, becoming the fourth franchise to do so. They have covered the spread in seven of the 10 wins, and they have won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has won two of its last three games, picking up a 10-point win against New Orleans on Monday. The Cavaliers trailed by seven points late in the third quarter before putting together a huge fourth quarter. Star guard Donovan Mitchell suffered a strained left groin with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and he is questionable to play on Wednesday.

Guard Darius Garland stepped up with Mitchell sidelined, knocking down three of his five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. He finished with a game-high 30 points and 11 assists, while grabbing six rebounds. Cleveland has covered the spread in six of its last nine games against Memphis.

