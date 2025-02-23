The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Arena. Cleveland is 46-10 overall and 26-4 at home, while Memphis is 37-19 overall and 16-13 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but Memphis is 5-2 against the spread in its past seven games against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are favored by 6 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 249.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies spread: Cavs -6

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 249.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies money line: Cavaliers: -242, Grizzlies: +196

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are headed into this one fresh off a 105-104 victory over the Orlando Magic. The win was all the more spectacular given Memphis was down by 19 with 5:26 left in the third quarter. Point guard Ja Morant led the way for Memphis, finishing with 23 points, five assists and four rebounds. Brandon Clarke was also effective off the bench, posting a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Grizzlies are scoring 122.8 points per game, which is tied for first in the NBA. Memphis is knocking down 48.3% of its field goals and 37.2% of its 3-point attempts. That's a big reason why the Grizzles have won 12 of their last 16 games entering Sunday's showdown.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers entered their tilt with the Knicks on Friday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They really took it to New York for the full four quarters, recording a lopsided 142-105 victory. Cleveland has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won 17 matchups by 19 or more points this season.

The Cavaliers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Donovan Mitchell, who went 10 for 15 en route to 27 points and five assists, and Evan Mobley, who went 9 for 11 en route to 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Knicks only posted 25. Cleveland is averaging 29.1 assists per game this season, which ranks third in the NBA. In addition, the Cavs are 15-4 in their last 19 games at home against Memphis.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers picks

