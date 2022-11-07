Who's Playing
Boston @ Memphis
Current Records: Boston 6-3; Memphis 7-3
What to Know
This Monday, the Boston Celtics are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.33 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Bragging rights belong to they for now since they're up 12-2 across their past 14 matchups.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Boston and the New York Knicks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Celtics wrapped it up with a 133-118 win on the road. Small forward Jaylen Brown and power forward Jayson Tatum were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five boards and the latter shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 103-97 victory. The Grizz's shooting guard Desmond Bane did his thing and had 28 points.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 4-5 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Boston to 6-3 and the Grizzlies to 7-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and the Grizz clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.66
Odds
The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -119
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Boston 139 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 03, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 22, 2021 - Memphis 132 vs. Boston 126
- Dec 30, 2020 - Boston 126 vs. Memphis 107
- Aug 11, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 22, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 18, 2019 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Memphis 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Memphis 93
- Dec 27, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 20, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Mar 09, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 10, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. Boston 98