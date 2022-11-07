Who's Playing

Boston @ Memphis

Current Records: Boston 6-3; Memphis 7-3

What to Know

This Monday, the Boston Celtics are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.33 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Bragging rights belong to they for now since they're up 12-2 across their past 14 matchups.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Boston and the New York Knicks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Celtics wrapped it up with a 133-118 win on the road. Small forward Jaylen Brown and power forward Jayson Tatum were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five boards and the latter shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 103-97 victory. The Grizz's shooting guard Desmond Bane did his thing and had 28 points.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 4-5 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Boston to 6-3 and the Grizzlies to 7-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and the Grizz clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.66

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -119

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Memphis.