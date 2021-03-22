Who's Playing
Boston @ Memphis
Current Records: Boston 21-21; Memphis 19-20
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are 10-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Boston might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Memphis at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at FedExForum. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Celtics strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 112-96. It was another big night for Boston's shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who shot 10-for-18 from downtown and finished with 34 points.
Meanwhile, the Grizz beat the Golden State Warriors 111-103 this past Saturday. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 15 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.
Their wins bumped Boston to 21-21 and the Grizzlies to 19-20. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won ten out of their last 11 games against Memphis.
- Dec 30, 2020 - Boston 126 vs. Memphis 107
- Aug 11, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 22, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 18, 2019 - Boston 122 vs. Memphis 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Memphis 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Memphis 93
- Dec 27, 2016 - Boston 113 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 20, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Mar 09, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 10, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. Boston 98