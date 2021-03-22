Who's Playing

Boston @ Memphis

Current Records: Boston 21-21; Memphis 19-20

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 10-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Boston might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Memphis at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at FedExForum. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Celtics strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 112-96. It was another big night for Boston's shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who shot 10-for-18 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

Meanwhile, the Grizz beat the Golden State Warriors 111-103 this past Saturday. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 15 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Boston to 21-21 and the Grizzlies to 19-20. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won ten out of their last 11 games against Memphis.