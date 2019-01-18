Grizzlies vs. Celtics odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

Following what they hope was a statement win, the Celtics (26-18) play host to the Grizzlies (19-25). They're set to tip off Friday at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics ended a three-game losing streak Wednesday by defeating Toronto, the top team in the East, 117-108. The Celtics have also won their past seven home games, while Memphis has lost three in a row. Boston is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 205.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Grizzlies picks or NBA predictions of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account the strong play of Kyrie Irving, who leads the Celtics in scoring at 22.8 points. Five other Boston players are averaging double-figures, including Jayson Tatum (16.6 points), Marcus Morris (15.1), Jaylen Brown (12.2), Al Horford (11.9) and Gordon Hayward (11.1).

Boston has dominated the recent series against Memphis, having last beaten the Grizzlies 112-103 on Dec. 29 in Memphis. In fact, they haven't lost to Memphis since the 2015-16 season. The Grizzlies have lost three in a row and five straight on the road. Their most recent win in Boston came during the 2013-14 season.

But just because Boston has owned Memphis doesn't mean it will cover the Celtics vs. Grizzlies spread.

Despite their struggles straight up, the Grizzlies are 14-4 against the spread in their past 18 meetings in Boston. Memphis has not packed it in despite the lack of recent success. Memphis hung tough with Eastern Conference power Milwaukee on Wednesday, when only a third-quarter burst by the Bucks allowed them to pull away. Despite being down 18 points after three quarters, Memphis closed the gap in the final minutes and lost by just 10.

The Grizzlies have four players averaging in double-figures and are led by point guard Mike Conley, who is averaging 19.9 points and 6.2 assists. Also in double-figures are Marc Gasol (15.4), Jaren Jackson Jr. (13.2) and JaMychal Green (10.8).

