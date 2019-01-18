Grizzlies vs. Celtics odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from proven model on 7-2 roll

The Celtics (26-18) go for their eighth home win in a row when they play host to the Grizzlies (19-25) Friday at TD Garden in Boston. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics got a boost Wednesday when they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 117-108 victory over Eastern Conference top-seed Toronto. Meanwhile, Memphis has lost three in a row and is coming off a home loss to the Bucks, 111-101. After a 12-5 start, the Grizzlies have found the going rough and lost nine of their last 10 games. The line opened at Boston -10.5, but it's up to -11 in the latest Celtics vs. Grizzlies odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207. Before you lock in any Celtics vs. Grizzlies picks and NBA predictions, check out the results from SportsLine's Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is up huge.

Now the model has dialed in on Grizzlies vs. Celtics. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model takes into account Boston's recent home success and the play of its top five players. Kyrie Irving was a big factor in the win over the Raptors as he scored 27 points and dished out 18 assists. Irving leads the Celtics in scoring this season at 22.8 points per game.

Boston is also getting big contributions from several other players. Including Al Horford, who poured in 24 points against Toronto and is averaging 11.9 per game. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward are all averaging double-figures. At eight games over .500, the Celtics are the fifth seed in the East and three games behind the 76ers in the race for home-court in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics already have one win over the Grizzlies this season, posting a 112-103 win on Dec. 29 in Memphis. Boston has not lost to the Grizzlies since January 2016, while Memphis has not won at Boston since the 2013-14 season. The Grizzlies have also been having their troubles on the road, losing five consecutive games away from FedEx Forum.

But just because Boston has owned Memphis doesn't mean it will cover the Celtics vs. Grizzlies spread.

Despite their struggles straight up, the Grizzlies are 14-4 against the spread in their past 18 meetings in Boston. Memphis has not packed it in despite the lack of recent success. Memphis hung tough with Eastern Conference power Milwaukee on Wednesday, when only a third-quarter burst by the Bucks allowed them to pull away. Despite being down 18 points after three quarters, Memphis closed the gap in the final minutes and lost by just 10.

The Grizzlies have four players averaging in double-figures and are led by point guard Mike Conley, who is averaging 19.9 points and 6.2 assists. Also in double-figures are Marc Gasol (15.4), Jaren Jackson Jr. (13.2) and JaMychal Green (10.8).

Who wins Grizzlies vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.