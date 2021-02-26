Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-10; Memphis 13-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Clippers and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 135-116 win at home. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 32 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Grizz came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 102-92. Memphis was down 81-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding the Grizzlies back was the mediocre play of center Jonas Valanciunas, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with 5-for-18 shooting and four turnovers. That makes it four consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 12 rebounds.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 10-5 ATS in away games but only 19-14 all in all.

Los Angeles is now 23-10 while the Grizz sits at 13-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, Memphis has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Memphis.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Memphis

Dillon Brooks: Game-Time Decision (Thigh)

Killian Tillie: Out (Foot)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles