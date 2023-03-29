The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) bring a seven-game winning streak into their Western Conference battle with the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) on Wednesday night. Memphis extended its hot streak with a 113-108 win against Orlando on Tuesday, but it is still three games back of Denver for first place in the NBA standings. Los Angeles is coming off a 124-112 win over Chicago and is in fifth place in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 4 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers spread: Grizzlies -4

Grizzlies vs. Clippers over/under: 233.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Clippers money line: Memphis -180, Los Angeles 152

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis won another game without star guard Ja Morant on Tuesday, beating Orlando in a 113-108 final on Tuesday as Morant sat out due to right thigh soreness. The Grizzlies began their current seven-game winning streak without Morant (suspension), who is expected to play on Wednesday. He leads the team with 26.8 points, 8.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, scoring 27 points against Atlanta on Sunday.

Shooting guard Desmond Bane scored 31 points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds in the win over Orlando on Tuesday. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while power forward Xavier Tillman had 20 points and nine boards. The Grizzlies have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, covering the spread in all five of those outings. They also get to face a depleted Clippers squad that will be without Paul George (knee) and Marcus Morris (protocols), while Norman Powell (shoulder) is questionable.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is a half-game behind Phoenix for fourth place and a half-game ahead of Golden State for fifth place in the standings, making this a crucial game for the Clippers. They are coming off a 124-112 win over Chicago on Monday, covering the 4.5-point spread. Power forward Nicolas Batum scored 24 points on 8 of 10 shooting from 3-point range, while Eric Gordon and Kawhi Leonard each scored 22 points.

Leonard has scored at least 21 points in four of his last five games, stepping up while George remains sidelined. He scored 32 points in a blowout win over the Thunder last Thursday, and Los Angeles has covered the spread in six of its last nine games. The Clippers are 11-3 in their last 14 games against Southwest Division opponents. Additionally, Memphis remains without starting center Steven Adams (knee).

