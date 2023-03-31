The Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) will try to bounce back from a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) when they meet again on Friday night. Memphis had won seven consecutive games prior to its 141-132 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. Los Angeles has won three of its last four games and is in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.5.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers spread: Grizzlies -5

Grizzlies vs. Clippers over/under: 236.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Clippers money line: Memphis -205, Los Angeles +170

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA this month, even though it was without star guard Ja Morant for part of March. The Grizzlies won seven consecutive games prior to their loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday. Morant scored 36 points and dished out nine assists in the setback, but Memphis is still two games ahead of Sacramento for second place in the Western Conference.

Morant leads the team with 26.9 points and 8.1 assists, to go along with 5.8 rebounds per game, while Desmond Bane is averaging 21.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Los Angeles is playing without Paul George (knee) and Marcus Morris Sr. (protocols), while small forward Kawhi Leonard is a game-time decision (personal) on Friday night. The Grizzlies have won 12 of their last 13 home games, and are 8-1 in their last nine games against Western Conference opponents.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles was without George and Leonard on Wednesday, but it was still able to spring an upset in Memphis. Point guard Russell Westbrook poured in a season-high 36 points to go along with 10 assists and four rebounds, shooting 13 of 18 from the floor. Power forward Robert Covington added 27 points on 9 of 10 shooting off the bench, drilling all seven of his 3-pointers.

Leonard was present at the team's morning shootaround on Friday, which is an encouraging sign after he missed Wednesday's game due to personal reasons. He is averaging 23.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, so his potential return to the lineup would be a major boost. The Clippers have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, while Memphis has only covered three times in its last nine games. The Grizzlies remain without Steven Adams (knee), while John Konchar (hip) is questionable.

