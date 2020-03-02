Grizzlies vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 2 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 19-43 overall and 13-18 at home, while Memphis is 29-31 overall and 12-17 on the road. The Hawks have won eight of their past 10 home games. The Grizzlies have a 2.5 game lead for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 239.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 239.5 points

Hawks vs. Grizzlies money line: Atlanta -134, Memphis 113

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers at home this past Saturday as they won 129-117. Trae Young led the charge as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 15 assists. Atlanta won the second game of back-to-back matchups for the first time in 12 attempts this season.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 105-88. Ja Morant registered a double-double on 27 points and 14 dimes in addition to six rebounds. He became the second rookie in league history with 27 points and 14 assist in a game against Los Angeles.

Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds and became the first player in franchise history to post back-to-back games with 20-plus rebounds. The win snapped a five-game losing streak. The 88 points scored were a season low for the Lakers.

