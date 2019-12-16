Grizzlies vs. Heat: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami @ Memphis

Current Records: Miami 19-7; Memphis 9-17

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.19 points per game in their game on Monday. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Memphis and Miami will really light up the scoreboard.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- the Grizzlies prevailed over the Washington Wizards 128-111 on Saturday. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Dillon Brooks, who had 27 points, and SF Brandon Clarke, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 122-118 over the Dallas Mavericks. C Bam Adebayo was the offensive standout of the contest for Miami, as he dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Adebayo.

The last time the two teams met in October, Memphis lost to Miami by a decisive 120-101 margin. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last nine games against Memphis.