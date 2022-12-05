Who's Playing

Miami @ Memphis

Current Records: Miami 11-12; Memphis 14-9

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at FedExForum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Monday.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 122-112. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten dimes in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 120-116 win over the Boston Celtics. Center Bam Adebayo and small forward Jimmy Butler were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former had 28 points along with seven rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 25 points and 15 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Memphis up to 14-9 and the Heat to 11-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies rank third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.5 on average. But Miami comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.3. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.