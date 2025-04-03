The Memphis Grizzlies look to sweep the season series when they battle the Miami Heat in a key interconference matchup on Wednesday night. Memphis is coming off a 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, while Miami defeated Boston 124-103 on Wednesday. The Grizzlies (44-32), who are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the West, have lost four in a row. The Heat (35-41), who are ninth in the East, have won six straight.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. Before making any Heat vs. Grizzlies picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Heat 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Heat spread: Memphis -4.5 at Bet365 Sportsbook

Grizzlies vs. Heat over/under: 225.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Heat money line: Memphis -192, Miami +159

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the team total over in 48 of their last 79 games

MIA: The Heat are 8-0 against the spread over their past eight games

Grizzlies vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

Grizzlies vs. Heat streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Point guard Ja Morant has been dominant, scoring 20 or more points in 13 consecutive games. In Tuesday's loss to Golden State, he scored 36 points, while adding six assists, three rebounds and two steals. He poured in 44 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists in a 133-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 14. In 46 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes.

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. also helps power the Memphis offensive attack. In a 117-103 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, he registered a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. He had 22 points and seven boards against Golden State on Tuesday. In 69 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, two assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Guard Tyler Herro powers the Miami offense. In 35.6 minutes per game, he is averaging 23.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds. In a 122-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 27, he poured in 36 points, while adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals. He had 30 points, seven assists and three rebounds in a 118-95 win at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Center Bam Adebayo registered a double-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the 120-94 win at Washington on Monday. In the last meeting with the Grizzlies, he finished with 18 points, while grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots. In 34.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He is connecting on 48.5% of his field goals and 76.1% of his free throws. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Heat vs. Grizzlies picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Heat 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 233 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Heat vs. Grizzlies on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Heat spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.