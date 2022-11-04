Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Memphis

Current Records: Charlotte 3-5; Memphis 5-3

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.5 points per contest.

Memphis didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 win. The Grizz's shooting guard Desmond Bane did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points, five dimes and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Chicago Bulls when they played on Wednesday, losing 106-88. Power forward P.J. Washington wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Washington played for 31 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

Memphis' victory brought them up to 5-3 while the Hornets' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 3-5. The Grizzlies are 2-2 after wins this season, and Charlotte is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.