Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Memphis

Current Records: Charlotte 12-13; Memphis 9-10

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at FedExForum. The Grizz is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

On Monday, the Grizzlies lost to the Toronto Raptors at home by a decisive 128-113 margin. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 20 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday was close at halftime, but Charlotte turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Charlotte put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 119-94 win. Point guard LaMelo Ball (24 points) was the top scorer for the Hornets.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest on Wednesday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 12-13 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if the Grizz bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.

Jan 01, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Charlotte 93

Dec 29, 2019 - Memphis 117 vs. Charlotte 104

Nov 13, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Charlotte 117

Feb 01, 2019 - Charlotte 100 vs. Memphis 92

Jan 23, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Memphis 107

Mar 22, 2018 - Charlotte 140 vs. Memphis 79

Oct 30, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 99

Nov 28, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 85

Nov 21, 2016 - Memphis 105 vs. Charlotte 90

Dec 26, 2015 - Charlotte 98 vs. Memphis 92

Dec 11, 2015 - Charlotte 123 vs. Memphis 99

Injury Report for Memphis

Sean McDermott: Out (Shoulder)

Brandon Clarke: Out (Calf)

Killian Tillie: Out (Foot)

De'Anthony Melton: Out (Shoulder)

Justise Winslow: Out (Hip)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Charlotte