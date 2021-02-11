Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Memphis
Current Records: Charlotte 12-13; Memphis 9-10
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at FedExForum. The Grizz is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
On Monday, the Grizzlies lost to the Toronto Raptors at home by a decisive 128-113 margin. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 20 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte's matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday was close at halftime, but Charlotte turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Charlotte put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 119-94 win. Point guard LaMelo Ball (24 points) was the top scorer for the Hornets.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest on Wednesday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
Charlotte's victory lifted them to 12-13 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if the Grizz bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.
- Jan 01, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Charlotte 93
- Dec 29, 2019 - Memphis 117 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 13, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 01, 2019 - Charlotte 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Jan 23, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 22, 2018 - Charlotte 140 vs. Memphis 79
- Oct 30, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 28, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 85
- Nov 21, 2016 - Memphis 105 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 26, 2015 - Charlotte 98 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 11, 2015 - Charlotte 123 vs. Memphis 99
Injury Report for Memphis
- Sean McDermott: Out (Shoulder)
- Brandon Clarke: Out (Calf)
- Killian Tillie: Out (Foot)
- De'Anthony Melton: Out (Shoulder)
- Justise Winslow: Out (Hip)
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Charlotte
- Devonte' Graham: Out (Groin)