The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) will try to break out of their losing slump when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) on Friday night. Charlotte has lost four of its last five games, including a 106-88 loss to Chicago on Wednesday. Memphis wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 111-106 win over Portland and will now be at home for three straight games.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies vs. Hornets over/under: 227.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Hornets money line: Memphis -650, Charlotte +460

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is returning home with momentum following its win at Portland on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies are led by star guard Ja Morant, who ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring with 31.4 points per game and is also dishing out 6.4 assists. Guard Desmond Bane returned from an ankle injury on Wednesday, scoring 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter against the first-place Trail Blazers.

Bane's third NBA season is off to a fantastic start, as he is averaging 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Charlotte is shorthanded coming into this matchup, with veteran Gordon Hayward and point guard LaMelo Ball both sitting out with injuries. Cody Martin (quad) and Terry Rozier (ankle) are listed as doubtful for Friday. The Hornets have lost two straight games and four of their last five, shooting just 7 of 32 from beyond the arc on Wednesday against Chicago.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets might be missing two key players in this game, but they have players who can pick up the slack. Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a bright spot, averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Dennis Smith Jr. has done an admirable job filling in for Ball, scoring 12.0 points and dishing out 6.4 assists per contest.

Memphis is coming off a tough four-game road trip out west, which does not make this an ideal scheduling spot for the Grizzlies. They lean heavily on Morant and Bane, with the third-leading scorer being Dillon Brooks at just 14.6 points per game. Memphis is dealing with some injuries of its own, as Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), Danny Green (knee) and Ziaire Williams (knee) are all out for Friday.

