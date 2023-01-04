The Memphis Grizzlies will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Memphis (23-13) wrapped up a two-game homestand with a 118-108 win against Sacramento on Sunday. Charlotte (10-28) is hoping to bounce back from a 121-115 loss to the Lakers.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.

Hornets vs. Grizzlies spread: Hornets +7.5

Hornets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 236 points

Hornets vs. Grizzlies money line: Charlotte +250, Memphis -320

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte did not have star point guard LaMelo Ball available for its first meeting with Memphis this season, so it will be looking forward to Wednesday night's rematch. Ball leads the team with 23.7 points, 7.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game, scoring at least 20 points in 11 consecutive games. He had 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals against the Lakers on Monday.

Veteran shooting guard Terry Rozier had a strong performance as well, pouring in 27 points and dishing out four assists. He is the team's third-leading scorer, averaging exactly 20 points per game this season. Charlotte has had success against Southwest Division opponents of late, winning five of its last seven matchups. Memphis only played six road games in December and is playing just three in the first 19 days of January, so the Grizzlies are not accustomed to being away from home.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis loves to push the pace, and it should have plenty of success doing that against Charlotte's poor transition defense. The Grizzlies are riding a three-game winning streak following their 118-108 win against Sacramento on Sunday. Star guard Ja Morant scored 35 points, marking the fifth time in seven outings that he has scored at least 30 points.

The Hornets are going to be playing without second-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr., who is expected to miss at least a month after having surgery on his left hand. Additionally, Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up. Charlotte will have trouble matching Steven Adams down low, as Adams has 44 combined rebounds in his last two games. The Grizzlies have not given up more than 108 points in any of their last nine wins, and they cruised to a 130-99 victory when these teams met in November.

