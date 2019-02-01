Grizzlies vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets play host to Mike Conley and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and tipoff from the Spectrum Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. As we get closer to the trade deadline, each Memphis game seems like it could be the last for Marc Gasol or Conley. This particular matchup is interesting, as the Hornets have been listed among the potential landing spots for Gasol. Will the big man show out for a potential future team? Charlotte is listed as a 5.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 204.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Grizzlies odds. Before you make any Hornets vs. Grizzlies picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Anybody following it is up huge.

Now it has locked in on Grizzlies vs. Hornets.

The model is well aware of Memphis' extreme struggles as of late. The Grizzlies have won just one of their past 10 games and just two of their past 18. They haven't won a road game since before Christmas, a stretch that covers eight straight losses.

Charlotte, on the other hand, carries a three-game home winning streak into this game. Among teams with a losing record, only the Mavericks have a better home record than Charlotte (17-8). The Hornets have a two-game lead over Detroit for the No. 8 seed in the East, and a win here would vault them into the seventh spot. They went to Memphis and beat this same Grizzlies team just a week ago, led by a 22-point, seven-assist effort from Walker.

Just because Charlotte has been excellent at home lately doesn't mean it will cover the Hornets vs. Grizzlies spread.

The model is also well aware that while Memphis hasn't been winning games lately, it actually has covered the spread in three straight games. Gasol has been a big part of the recent uptick in competitiveness, averaging 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists over that three-game stretch.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Hornets?