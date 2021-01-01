The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Memphis is 1-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Grizzlies swept the two-game season series last year after the Hornets won the previous five matchups.

Charlotte is favored by four points in the latest Hornets vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Grizzlies spread: Hornets -4

Hornets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 218.5 points

Hornets vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis +165 Charlotte +185

Latest Odds: Memphis Grizzlies +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte ruined Dallas' home opener on Wednesday night with a 118-99 victory. The Hornets scored the first 14 points of the second half to open up a 25-point lead. It was the second straight win for Charlotte after opening the season with a pair of losses. LaMelo Ball had 22 points and eight rebounds, Miles Bridges scored 20 points and pulled in a career-high 16 rebounds and Terry Rozier had 18 points. Ball made seven of 10 shots from the field, including four of five from 3-point range.

The Hornets lead the NBA in assists so far this season, at a clip of 30.3 per game. They also lead in assist percentage (72.0). Devonte Graham has led the team in assists three times and is averaging seven per game. Rozier has led the team in scoring twice so far this season.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

After notching their first win of the season on Monday, the Grizzlies reverted to losing ways on Wednesday as they fell to the Celtics, 126-107. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Gorgui Dieng added 17 points off the bench. A 17-0 second quarter run by Boston helped the Celtics open up a 27-point lead on the way to a blowout victory.

Last season's Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, is out three to five weeks with a sprained ankle. Grayson Allen also injured his ankle on Wednesday. Memphis has seven players listed as out and one as doubtful (Allen) for Friday's game. The Grizzlies are the second-youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 24.3. Valanciunas opened the season with three consecutive double-doubles, the first Grizzlies player to accomplish the feat since 2014-15.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Hornets spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.