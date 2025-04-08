Two teams in the midst of losing slumps square off when the Charlotte Hornets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Hornets have lost eight of their last nine games, while the Grizzlies are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. Memphis (46-32) sits in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, while Charlotte (19-59) is 14th in the East. The Grizzlies have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 11 meetings.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Memphis is favored by 14 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Hornets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Charlotte. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Hornets:

Grizzlies vs. Hornets spread: Grizzlies -14 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Grizzlies vs. Hornets over/under: 229.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Hornets money line: Grizzlies -1111, Hornets +701

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 meetings against the Hornets. In addition, Charlotte is 1-8 ATS in its past nine games overall and 1-5 ATS in its last six games played at home.

Memphis is led by superstar Ja Morant, who's averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Morant recorded a double-double in his last meeting with Charlotte, finishing with 16 points and 13 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. is also an effective playmaker for this team, averaging 22.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 49.1% of his field goals and racked up 27 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Grizzlies limp into this contest having lost seven of their last 10 games. Memphis is 1-5 ATS in its past six games overall and 2-6 ATS in its last eight games on the road. The Grizzlies are also struggling on the defensive end of the floor, giving up 128.3 points per game over their last three contests on the road.

Center Mark Williams returned to the lineup on Sunday and put together a strong showing, chipping in 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes. Another player who had a productive performance against the Bulls was guard KJ Simpson, who finished with 18 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

How to make Hornets vs. Grizzlies picks

