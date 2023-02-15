Who's Playing

Utah @ Memphis

Current Records: Utah 29-30; Memphis 34-22

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.24 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Utah knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Memphis likes a good challenge.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 123-117 on Monday. Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, and small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, falling 119-109. Power forward Santi Aldama had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 16-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah's victory lifted them to 29-30 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 34-22. If the Jazz want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant, who had 25 points and seven assists along with six rebounds, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to six boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Memphis.