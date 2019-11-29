Grizzlies vs. Jazz: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-12; Utah 11-7

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.47 points per game. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It looks like Memphis got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-119. C Jonas Valanciunas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 16 boards.

As for Utah, it looks like Utah got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 121-102 fall against the Indiana Pacers. A silver lining for Utah was the play of SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 30 points in addition to five rebounds.

Memphis got away with a 107-106 win the last time the two teams met in November. Will they repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.58

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah.