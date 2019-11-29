Grizzlies vs. Jazz: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Memphis 5-12; Utah 11-7
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.47 points per game. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
It looks like Memphis got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-119. C Jonas Valanciunas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 16 boards.
As for Utah, it looks like Utah got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 121-102 fall against the Indiana Pacers. A silver lining for Utah was the play of SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 30 points in addition to five rebounds.
Memphis got away with a 107-106 win the last time the two teams met in November. Will they repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.58
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah.
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Nov 29 DK lineups, stacks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Lakers still looking for closing lineup
The Lakers continue to experiment late in close games, but how long can that last?
-
A.D. scores 41 in return to New Orleans
Davis also seals the game with a steal in the closing seconds
-
Kerr breaks clipboard in Warriors win
Kerr said he's allowed two broken clipboards per year, and he used up one of them in Golden...
-
Carmelo has career shooting night
The Carmelo Anthony renaissance continued with a career-best performance Wednesday
-
Kyrie Irving fires back at Celtics fans
Kyrie Irving had plenty to say about his treatment from Celtics fans
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans