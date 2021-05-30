Who's Playing

Utah @ Memphis

Regular Season Records: Utah 1-1; Memphis 1-1

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff contest at FedExForum at 9:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday. The Jazz won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

Utah is hoping for another win. They took down Memphis 141-129 this past Wednesday. Utah relied on the efforts of center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks, and point guard Mike Conley, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 15 dimes. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 13 rebounds.

Utah's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-1. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Memphis and Utah will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Memphis

Sean McDermott: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Utah

No Injury Information