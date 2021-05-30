Who's Playing
Utah @ Memphis
Regular Season Records: Utah 1-1; Memphis 1-1
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff contest at FedExForum at 9:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday. The Jazz won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.
Utah is hoping for another win. They took down Memphis 141-129 this past Wednesday. Utah relied on the efforts of center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks, and point guard Mike Conley, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 15 dimes. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 13 rebounds.
Utah's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-1. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Memphis and Utah will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.00
Odds
The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Memphis.
- May 26, 2021 - Utah 141 vs. Memphis 129
- May 23, 2021 - Memphis 112 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 31, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114
- Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115
- Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112
- Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79
Injury Report for Memphis
- Sean McDermott: Out (Foot)