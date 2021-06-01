Who's Playing

Utah @ Memphis

Regular Season Records: Utah 2-1; Memphis 1-2

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff contest at FedExForum at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Averaging 123.67 points per matchup, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Memphis' defense is prepared for a test.

The Jazz are hoping for another win. They beat the Grizz 121-111 this past Saturday. Utah's point guard Mike Conley was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.

May 29, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 111

May 26, 2021 - Utah 141 vs. Memphis 129

May 23, 2021 - Memphis 112 vs. Utah 109

Mar 31, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Memphis 107

Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110

Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114

Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115

Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112

Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94

Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106

Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104

Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88

Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100

Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84

Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97

Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78

Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88

Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95

Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79

Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73

Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96

Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88

Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87

Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79

Injury Report for Memphis

Sean McDermott: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Utah

No Injury Information