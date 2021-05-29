The Utah Jazz got Donovan Mitchell back in Game 2 after being sidelined since mid-April with an ankle injury, and his presence was felt immediately as he put up 25 points on 8 of 19 from the field to lead the Jazz to a win and even up the series before Game 3. Utah was able to overcome a record-breaking night by Ja Morant, who poured in 47 points for the Grizzlies, but the defense from the Jazz and a balanced attack gave them the win.

The Grizzlies have matched up well against the No. 1 seeded Jazz so far, we'll have to see if they're able to keep in going and possibly even come away with a win in the next game. Here's everything you need to know entering Game 3.

(1) Utah Jazz vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 29 | 9:30 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Odds: UTA -215; MEM +185 | O/U: 224 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Jazz: Utah shot incredibly well from everywhere on the floor, and held the Grizzlies to just 34 percent from long range. While all five of Memphis' starters scored in double figures, their bench didn't do much to help, which ultimately was the difference-maker in the game. While guys like Jordan Clarkson, Ingles and Georges Niang were racking up points off Utah's bench, Memphis' reserve unit couldn't get anything going. Utah is going to need to keep that pressure on the Grizzlies role players and not allow them to break free in order to get the same results from Game 2.

Grizzlies: Morant broke LeBron James' record for most points scored in the postseason by a player 21 years or younger, and joined James, Luka Doncic, Magic Johnson and Tracy McGrady as the only players in league history to score 40 or more points in the postseason before turning 22 years old. That's some great company to be in, but ultimately the Grizzlies squandered Morant's great performance as Utah's multiple weapons stepped up and simply outperformed the young Memphis squad. In order for the Grizzlies to stand a chance in the rest of this series, they simply can't let everyone on the Jazz put up points. Joe Ingles can't drop 14 points, and Mike Conley can't tack on 20 points of his own if Memphis wants to have a shot in the next game.

Prediction

Utah asserted its dominance in Game 2 and managed to overcome a scoring outburst from Morant. I simply just think the Jazz are too much for Memphis, so I'm going with the Jazz who are now fully healthy. Pick: Jazz -5