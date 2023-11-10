A pair of struggling Western Conference teams will square off in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament when the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) host the Utah Jazz (2-7) on Friday night. Memphis picked up its first win of the campaign at Portland on Sunday, but it lost to Miami on Wednesday. Utah is riding a four-game losing skid after falling to Indiana in a 134-118 final on Wednesday. This is the second meeting between these teams this season, as Utah notched a 133-109 win against Memphis on Nov. 1, but this one will count toward West Group A pool play for the inaugural tournament.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over/under is 229.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies vs. Jazz over/under: 229.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Jazz money line: Grizzlies: -191, Jazz: +157

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis finally posted its first win of the season after losing six straight games, taking over down the stretch of its 112-100 win at Portland on Sunday. Shooting guard Desmond Bane led the way with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, knocking down 13 of 27 shots from the floor. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. added 27 points and seven rebounds, while shooting guard Luke Kennard had 15 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies came up short in a close game against Miami on Wednesday, despite a 28-point performance from Jackson. Utah is playing without starting center Walker Kessler, who is going to miss at least two weeks due to a left elbow injury. The Jazz were forced into using a three-guard lineup on Wednesday, getting dominated by Indiana in a 134-118 final for their fourth straight loss.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is winless on the road this season, but it has already put together one impressive performance against Memphis. The Jazz cruised to a 133-109 win against the Grizzlies 10 days ago, as veteran point guard Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Small forward Lauri Markkanen added a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while power forward John Collins had 16 points.

Markkanen leads the Jazz with 24.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, scoring at least 20 points in four straight games. The Grizzlies only have one win in their first eight games, and they have only covered the spread once in their last six outings. Utah is 14-5 in its last 19 games against Memphis, covering the spread in each of the last five meetings. Utah also gets to face a shorthanded team as Ja Morant (suspension), Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Derrick Rose (knee) are all out. See which team to pick here.

