Another exciting Western Conference matchup is on the schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 3-13 overall and 0-8 at home, while Utah is 6-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. The Grizzlies are favored by 4 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds, and the over/under is 223.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Grizzlies vs. Jazz spread: Grizzlies -4

Grizzlies vs. Jazz over/under: 223.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Jazz money line: Grizzlies: -181, Jazz: +153

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. Their bruising 119-97 defeat to Minnesota might stick with them for a while. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when your 3-point shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition.

The Grizzlies are averaging 105.6 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA. Defensively, Memphis is giving up 114.1 points per game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz have not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They had just enough and edged New Orleans out 114-112. The Jazz got a strong showing from Jordan Clarkson, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. For the season, Clarkson is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The Jazz have dominated this series in recent years, winning 15 of the last 20 meetings against the Grizzlies. However, Utah is just 1-10 in its last 11 games on the road.

