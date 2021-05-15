Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Memphis

Current Records: Sacramento 31-39; Memphis 37-33

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 9 p.m. ET May 14 at FedExForum after both having played games yesterday. Memphis has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. The Grizzlies snuck past the Kings with a 116-110 victory. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Memphis' win lifted them to 37-33 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 31-39. Allowing an average of 117.51 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.

May 13, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Sacramento 110

Feb 14, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 110

Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101

Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125

Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123

Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115

Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96

Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99

Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104

Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92

Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93

Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88

Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96

Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90

Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91

Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98

Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92

Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98

Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117

Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89

Injury Report for Memphis

Jonas Valanciunas: Out (Back)

Kyle Anderson: Out (Thumb)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Knee)

Sean McDermott: Out (Foot)

Brandon Clarke: Out (Thigh)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Rest)

Ja Morant: Out (Back)

Grayson Allen: Out (Abdomen)

Injury Report for Sacramento