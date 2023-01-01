Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Memphis

Current Records: Sacramento 19-15; Memphis 22-13

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.68 points per contest.

Sacramento escaped with a win this past Friday against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw, 126-125. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. The Grizz wrapped up 2022 with a 116-101 win over New Orleans. It was another big night for Memphis' point guard Ja Morant, who had 32 points and eight assists.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 19-15 and Memphis to 22-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacramento and Memphis clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Memphis have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.