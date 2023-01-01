Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Memphis
Current Records: Sacramento 19-15; Memphis 22-13
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.68 points per contest.
Sacramento escaped with a win this past Friday against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw, 126-125. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. The Grizz wrapped up 2022 with a 116-101 win over New Orleans. It was another big night for Memphis' point guard Ja Morant, who had 32 points and eight assists.
The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 19-15 and Memphis to 22-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacramento and Memphis clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.
- Nov 22, 2022 - Sacramento 113 vs. Memphis 109
- Oct 27, 2022 - Memphis 125 vs. Sacramento 110
- Dec 26, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Sacramento 102
- Dec 17, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 28, 2021 - Memphis 128 vs. Sacramento 101
- May 14, 2021 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 106
- May 13, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 14, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89