Grizzlies vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Memphis

Current Records: Sacramento 24-34; Memphis 28-30

What to Know

This Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.34 points per game. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. Memphis staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 140-112 defeat to the Houston Rockets. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-47. The top scorer for them was shooting guard Dillon Brooks (22 points).

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Sacramento had to settle for a 112-108 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The over/under? 220. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento and played for 27 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 129-125 to Sacramento the last time the two teams met in February. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.45

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.