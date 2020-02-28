Grizzlies vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Memphis
Current Records: Sacramento 24-34; Memphis 28-30
What to Know
This Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.34 points per game. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. Memphis staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Grizzlies were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 140-112 defeat to the Houston Rockets. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-47. The top scorer for them was shooting guard Dillon Brooks (22 points).
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Sacramento had to settle for a 112-108 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The over/under? 220. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento and played for 27 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 129-125 to Sacramento the last time the two teams met in February. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.45
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89
