Grizzlies vs. Kings odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from advanced simulation

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-22 overall and 6-9 at home, while Memphis is 13-21 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Kings have lost a season-high eight consecutive games. The Grizzlies played .500 ball in December after entering the month at 5-13. Sacramento is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Kings vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Sacramento's 2019 ended with a 105-87 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Richaun Holmes posted a double-double on 22 points and 10 boards in addition to three blocks. He has four double-doubles in his past six games. Buddy Hield added 20 points and has scored 20 or more in four consecutive games.

The Kings scored 17 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the final quarter. The 87 points was their second-lowest total of the season.

Meanwhile, Memphis wrapped up 2019 with a 117-104 victory over Charlotte. Dillon Brooks (20 points) and Brandon Clarke (18 points) were the top scorers for the Grizzlies. Memphis is 8-0 when Brooks scores 20 or more points.

Sacramento fell 119-115 to Memphis the last times these teams met on Dec. 21.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Grizzlies vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.