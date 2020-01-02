Grizzlies vs. Kings odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from advanced simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Grizzlies and Kings. Here are the results:
The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-22 overall and 6-9 at home, while Memphis is 13-21 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Kings have lost a season-high eight consecutive games. The Grizzlies played .500 ball in December after entering the month at 5-13. Sacramento is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Kings vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Sacramento's 2019 ended with a 105-87 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Richaun Holmes posted a double-double on 22 points and 10 boards in addition to three blocks. He has four double-doubles in his past six games. Buddy Hield added 20 points and has scored 20 or more in four consecutive games.
The Kings scored 17 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the final quarter. The 87 points was their second-lowest total of the season.
Meanwhile, Memphis wrapped up 2019 with a 117-104 victory over Charlotte. Dillon Brooks (20 points) and Brandon Clarke (18 points) were the top scorers for the Grizzlies. Memphis is 8-0 when Brooks scores 20 or more points.
Sacramento fell 119-115 to Memphis the last times these teams met on Dec. 21.
So who wins Grizzlies vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Grizzlies vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luka, Giannis lead early All-Star voting
James is right on Doncic's tail for the fan vote lead in the Western Conference after the first...
-
NBA fines Dedmon $50K for trade request
Dedmon made it clear that he wants to move on from Sacramento
-
Jimmy Butler, Jordan Brand part ways
In a surprising turn of events, Jimmy Butler and Jordan Brand have parted ways
-
NBA to honor Stern with band on jerseys
Stern died on Wednesday at the age of 77
-
NBA Star Index: CP3 owns fourth quarters
Also, Joel Embiid wiped out his dominant performance in Miami with a late-game gaffe
-
ASG: Fall sixth in East frontcourt votes
The undrafted Fall has played a total of 11 minutes this season yet has a massive amount of...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...