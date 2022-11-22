The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 10-7 overall on the season while the Kings are 9-6 on the year. However, the Kings enter Tuesday's matchup without anybody on the injury report while the Grizzlies are expected to be without stars Ja Morant (ankle) and Desmond Bane (toe).

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will also be without Danny Green (knee) and Ziaire Williams (knee) on Tuesday and that loss of guard and wing depth has been problematic overall, with Memphis losing three of its last four games. However, Dillon Brooks has picked up his scoring of late to help offset the losses.

Brooks is coming off a 31-point night on Sunday and is averaging 21.2 points per game over his last five contests. Jaren Jackson Jr. also recently returned to the lineup and had a 25-point, 12-rebound and 3-block night in a win over the Thunder in his last start. He was given a night off on Sunday but should be back in action on Tuesday at home.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento enters Tuesday on a six-game winning streak and is averaging a staggering 131.5 points per game during that stretch. The Kings have shot at least 51.6% from the floor in each of those contests and the overall scoring balance has helped make the Kings the most efficient offense in basketball this season.

De'Aaron Fox (25.4 ppg) is the team's leading scorer, but the Kings have a total of six players averaging at least 12.0 points per game and are shooting a league-best 50.2% from the floor. They also rank first in offensive rating (119.4), points per game (121.4), eFG% (58.5) and 2-point field goal percentage (59.8).

