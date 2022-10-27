Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) point guard Ja Morant is the second-leading scorer in the NBA this season, with 141 total points, and a 35.2 points per game average. The Sacramento Kings will try and slow him down on Thursday night when they welcome him to the Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET. The Kings have a top point guard of their own in De'Aaron Fox, who has averaged 31.7 points through his first three starts of the season.

Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 236.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Kings vs. Grizzlies over/under: 236.5 points

Kings vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Kings



The Kings were within striking distance but couldn't pick up their first win on Sunday, after a 130-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento was down 19 points at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One of the team's offseason acquisitions, Kevin Huerter, had a particularly rough game, and finished with just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

As a team, Sacramento averages the second-most 3-point attempts in the NBA (40.7), but has hit just 34% of them. Although Huerter was off in his last game, he has made 48% of his 3-pointers this season. Grizzlies opponents have made a healthy 36.4% of their 3-point shots this season, but Memphis as also drained 38.4% of its, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis was on top of things Monday, when it beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-124. The Grizz relied on Morant, who had 38 points and seven assists along with eight boards, as well as shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 38 points and seven assists. Memphis puts up the seventh-most points per game this season, at 118.5, but also has allowed their last three opponents to all score more than 120 points per game.

Although Memphis has delivered big point totals and has the sixth-highest field goal attempts per game average, the Grizzlies only rank 15th in pace (99.7). Big man Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is still out of commission until next month, but the team has done well to make up for his presence. Memphis averages seven blocks per game (fifth in the NBA), due in large part to center Steven Adams, who has eight total swats.

How to make Kings vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Kings vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Join SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks and find out.