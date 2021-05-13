The Sacramento Kings will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. Memphis is 36-33 overall and 16-18 at home, while the Kings are 31-38 overall and 15-19 on the road. The Grizzlies won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 14, 124-110.

Memphis is favored by eight points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Kings spread: Grizzlies -8

Grizzlies vs. Kings over-under: 228.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Kings money line: Memphis -330, Sacramento +270

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis blew past Dallas 133-104 on Tuesday. Ja Morant had 24 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds. The Grizzlies can finish no lower than the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. They are a half game behind Golden State for the eighth seed.

Memphis has won three consecutive games. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.7 points over his last three games. Jonas Valanciunas did not play on Tuesday because of a sore back and is questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, Sacramento easily dispatched the the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday,122-106. Delon Wright shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points and eight assists, and Terence Davis shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. The Kings are two games behind the 10th-seeded Spurs in the West. They need to win all three of their remaining games to have a chance of a tie for the 10th spot, and Sacramento owns the tie-breaker over San Antonio.

The Kings have won nine of their last 13 games. Marvin Bagley III (groin) is doubtful for Thursday's game. Harrison Barnes (groin) is not expected to play and De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) is out.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Kings picks

