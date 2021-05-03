Who's Playing

New York @ Memphis

Current Records: New York 36-28; Memphis 32-31

What to Know

The New York Knicks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET May 3 at FedExForum. If the contest is anything like New York's 133-129 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Knicks' strategy against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. New York blew past Houston 122-97. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New York had established a 93-71 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Julius Randle, who had 31 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 112-111 to the Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies were up 60-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 21 points.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York is now 36-28 while Memphis sits at 32-31. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York enters the contest with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.32. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last ten games against New York.