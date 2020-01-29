Grizzlies vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Madison Square Garden. New York is 13-35 overall and 7-17 at home, while Memphis is 23-24 overall and 9-11 on the road. The Grizzlies have won 10 of 13 games in January. The Knicks, meanwhile, have the third-worst record in the NBA. Memphis is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Knicks vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -2.5

Knicks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 224.5 points

Knicks vs. Grizzlies money line: New York +122, Memphis -144

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as the Knicks fell 97-92 to Charlotte. Julius Randle had 24 points along with five rebounds. He scored 18 points in the first half. Marcus Morris added 23 points in the loss. The Knicks squandered three 13-point second quarter leads in the defeat.

New York is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104 on average. In addition, the Knicks have lost five of six in the second game of back-to-back sets.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, Memphis took down Denver 104-96 on Tuesday. The Grizzlies accrued 63 points in the first half. Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis won its third straight game.

The Grizzlies are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.4 on average. However, a win tonight would put Memphis back at .500 for the first time since December 31. The Grizzlies have won four straight in the second game of back-to-back sets.

