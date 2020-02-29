Grizzlies vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Memphis
Current Records: Los Angeles 45-12; Memphis 28-31
What to Know
This Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.15 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis staggers into the contest hobbled by five consecutive losses while Los Angeles skip in buoyed by seven consecutive wins.
The Grizzlies lost a heartbreaker to the Sacramento Kings when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Friday. Memphis fell just short of Sacramento by a score of 104-101. Memphis got a solid performance out of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who had 32 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles' game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 62 points. Los Angeles was the clear victor by a 116-86 margin over Golden State. That looming 30-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Los Angeles yet this season. Power forward Anthony Davis and center Dwight Howard were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 23 points along with six boards and the latter had 13 points in addition to nine boards.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 45-12 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 28-31. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $175.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 17 games against Memphis.
- Feb 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Memphis 105
- Nov 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 108
- Oct 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Memphis 91
- Feb 25, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Dec 23, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Memphis 88
- Mar 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 15, 2018 - Memphis 123 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Dec 27, 2017 - Memphis 109 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Memphis 102
- Dec 03, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Feb 24, 2016 - Memphis 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 27, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 96
