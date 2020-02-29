Grizzlies vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 45-12; Memphis 28-31

What to Know

This Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.15 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis staggers into the contest hobbled by five consecutive losses while Los Angeles skip in buoyed by seven consecutive wins.

The Grizzlies lost a heartbreaker to the Sacramento Kings when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Friday. Memphis fell just short of Sacramento by a score of 104-101. Memphis got a solid performance out of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who had 32 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 62 points. Los Angeles was the clear victor by a 116-86 margin over Golden State. That looming 30-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Los Angeles yet this season. Power forward Anthony Davis and center Dwight Howard were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 23 points along with six boards and the latter had 13 points in addition to nine boards.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 45-12 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 28-31. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $175.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 17 games against Memphis.