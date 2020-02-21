Grizzlies vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 21 predictions from advanced computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 41-12 overall and 18-7 at home, while the Grizzlies are 28-27 overall and 12-14 on the road. The Lakers won their final three games before the All-Star break, and they enter Friday's contest with the best record in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have won four of their past six games. Los Angeles is favored by 11-points in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Los Angeles -11

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 234.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles -706, Memphis +501

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis fell 129-125 to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, picking up six fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-14, nine-point finish. De'Anthony Melton came off the bench to score 24 points, while Ja Morant finished with 19 points.

Despite losing their most recent contest, the Grizzlies have been one of the NBA's most surprising teams this season. In fact, they've won 15 of their last 20 games and have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 outings.

What you need to know about the Lakers

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers scored a 120-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets in their last outing. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the main playmakers for Los Angeles, as the former posted a triple-double with 32 points, 14 dimes and 12 boards and the latter posted a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds. It was James' 12th triple-double this season, and he is tied for the league lead.

The Lakers enter Friday's contest averaging 114.7 points per game this season, which ranks seventh in the NBA. They've won eight of their last 11 home games and are 4-2 against the spread in their last six contests.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Grizzlies vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.