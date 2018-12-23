Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Late on Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers will play the league's final game before the big Christmas Day extravaganza. It's an important matchup for both teams, as every win is crucial in the crowded Western Conference.

Entering Sunday's contest, the Grizzlies have lost five games in a row, and seven of their last eight to fall to 16-16 on the season. While still .500, that has them all the way down in 10th place in the standings.

As for the Lakers, they've sputtered a bit in the last week or so, but are still fourth in the West at 19-13, just two and a half games back of the three teams in a tie for first place.

How to watch Grizzlies at Lakers

Date: Sunday, Dec. 23

Sunday, Dec. 23 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

GameTracker Odds: Lakers -5.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies' strong start to the season has quickly withered away, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, and are currently riding a five-game losing streak. They've faced a brutal schedule over this difficult stretch and five of those seven losses have come by eight points or less, but they're still losses. It won't get any easier when they travel to Los Angeles on Sunday night. If they can find a way to get a win and stop this losing streak, it would be a big boost heading into Christmas.

Lakers: It's been an up-and-down couple of weeks for the Lakers, but they bounced back from two straight losses with a nice win over the Pelicans on Friday night. Now, they'll be eager to get another win over the Grizzlies to become the fourth team in the West to 20 wins and keep pace with the top of the conference. They'll be without JaVale McGee once again, as he's dealing with flu-like symptoms, but they have been bolstered by the return of Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram.

Game prediction, pick

A few weeks ago, the Lakers went into FedEx Forum in Memphis and beat the Grizzlies by 23 points. While it's hard to expect another win by that big of a margin, the Lakers should be able to both win and cover the five and a half point spread on this game.