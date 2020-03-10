Grizzlies vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Memphis
Current Records: Orlando 29-35; Memphis 32-32
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at FedExForum after a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks at home this past Saturday as they won 118-101. Among those leading the charge for the Grizzlies was center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Orlando made easy work of the Houston Rockets on Sunday and carried off a 126-106 victory. With the Magic ahead 71-46 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Orlando point guard D.J. Augustin looked sharp as he had 24 points.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Grizz going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Grizzlies were pulverized by Orlando 118-86 in the teams' previous meeting last November. Maybe Memphis will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won six out of their last nine games against Memphis.
- Nov 08, 2019 - Orlando 118 vs. Memphis 86
- Mar 22, 2019 - Orlando 123 vs. Memphis 119
- Mar 10, 2019 - Memphis 105 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 03, 2018 - Orlando 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 01, 2017 - Orlando 101 vs. Memphis 99
- Dec 26, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Memphis 102
- Dec 01, 2016 - Memphis 95 vs. Orlando 94
- Apr 03, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 25, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Orlando 102
