Who's Playing

Orlando @ Memphis

Current Records: Orlando 32-43; Memphis 47-27

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Orlando Magic will be on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at FedExForum. Orlando has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and is hoping to record their first victory since May 1 of 2021.

The Magic strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 119-106. Orlando's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Wendell Carter Jr. led the charge as he had 18 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Grizz sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 123-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to point guard Ja Morant, who had 27 points and six assists, and power forward Xavier Tillman, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Magic to 32-43 and the Grizzlies to 47-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Orlando and the Grizz clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Florida

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.49

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.