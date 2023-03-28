Who's Playing
Orlando @ Memphis
Current Records: Orlando 32-43; Memphis 47-27
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Orlando Magic will be on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at FedExForum. Orlando has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and is hoping to record their first victory since May 1 of 2021.
The Magic strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 119-106. Orlando's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Wendell Carter Jr. led the charge as he had 18 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, the Grizz sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 123-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to point guard Ja Morant, who had 27 points and six assists, and power forward Xavier Tillman, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Magic to 32-43 and the Grizzlies to 47-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Orlando and the Grizz clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.49
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Memphis 123 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 05, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. Orlando 96
- Feb 05, 2022 - Memphis 135 vs. Orlando 115
- May 01, 2021 - Orlando 112 vs. Memphis 111
- Apr 30, 2021 - Memphis 92 vs. Orlando 75
- Mar 10, 2020 - Orlando 120 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 08, 2019 - Orlando 118 vs. Memphis 86
- Mar 22, 2019 - Orlando 123 vs. Memphis 119
- Mar 10, 2019 - Memphis 105 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 03, 2018 - Orlando 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 01, 2017 - Orlando 101 vs. Memphis 99
- Dec 26, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Memphis 102
- Dec 01, 2016 - Memphis 95 vs. Orlando 94
- Apr 03, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 25, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Orlando 102