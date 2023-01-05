The Orlando Magic will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Amway Center. Orlando is 14-24 overall and 10-11 at home, while Memphis is 24-13 overall and 9-10 on the road. This is the first meeting of the season between these teams but Memphis swept the two-game slate last year.

Magic vs. Grizzlies spread: Magic +7

Magic vs. Grizzlies over/under: 230 points

Magic vs. Grizzlies money line: Orlando +222, Memphis -278

What you need to know about the Magic

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Orlando wrapped it up with a 126-115 win at home. Power forward Paolo Banchero and shooting guard Terrence Ross were among the main playmakers for Orlando as the former had 25 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds and the latter had 18 points in addition to five boards.

After starting the season 5-20, Orlando is 9-4 over its last 13 games. The team has dealt with injuries up and down its roster, but a good thing that came from that is that lots of players have received meaningful minutes. Thus, nine different Magic players are currently averaging in double-figures, showing the depth of this young team. But Orlando will be a bit shorthanded on Thursday as the team leader in blocks per game, Bol Bol (protocols) is out, while the team leader in assists per game, Jalen Suggs (ankle), is questionable.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizz made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and carried off a 131-107 victory. With Memphis ahead 76-47 at the half, the game was all but over already. It was another big night for point guard Ja Morant, who had 23 points and eight assists.

Memphis has now won four in a row, which is the team's second-longest winning streak this season. All four wins have come by double-digits, and Morant has averaged 27.3 points and 9.5 assists over this stretch while shooting 53.1% from the field. Steven Adams has been a beast on the boards over the last four, grabbing 19 per game to go along with 11.0 points and 1.5 blocks.

