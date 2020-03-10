Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at FedExForum. Memphis is 32-32 overall and 18-14 at home, while Orlando is 29-35 overall and 13-20 on the road. The Magic have won seven of their last 11 games. The Grizzlies occupy the last playoff spot in the Western Conference standings. Memphis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, and the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Magic vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Magic spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies vs. Magic over-under: 220 points

Grizzlies vs. Magic money line: Memphis -140, Orlando 119

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks at home this past Saturday as they won 118-101. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds along with three blocks. Ja Morant scored 24 points.

The Grizz were pulverized by the Magic 118-86 in the teams' previous meeting in November.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando took its contest against the Houston Rockets on Sunday by a conclusive 126-106 score. With Orlando ahead 71-46 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. D.J. Augustin had 24 points. He led six players in double figures. Markelle Fultz played through a calf injury and scored 18 points. Nikola Vucevic,double-doubled with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Magic are averaging 120.8 points per game during their last 11 games.

