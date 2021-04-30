The Orlando Magic will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Memphis is 31-30 overall and 13-17 at home, while the Magic are 19-43 overall and 9-20 on the road. The Magic have won the last three games between the teams, including two this season.

Memphis is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Magic vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Magic spread: Grizzlies -12.5

Grizzlies vs. Magic over-under: 224 points

Grizzlies vs. Magic money line: Memphis +900, Orlando -600



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies were embarrassed by Portland, 130-109 on Wednesday. Memphis was down 74-46 at halftime. The top scorers for Memphis were Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) and Dillon Brooks (18 points).The Grizzlies occupy the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and are 3.5 games out of sixth place.

Ja Morant missed eight of 11 shots from the field and finished with 10 points on Wednesday. Memphis has lost four of its last six games. Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) is out for Friday's game. Grayson Allen (hand) is doubtful.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Wednesday. Gary Harris had 19 points and seven assists along with six rebounds and Chuma Okeke had 18 points. Okeke will not play on Friday because of an ankle injury. The Magic snapped a six-game losing streak with the win.

Orlando has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) is out for Friday's game. Terrence Ross (back) is doubtful. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out indefinitely.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Magic spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.