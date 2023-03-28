The Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) will put their six-game winning streak on the line when they host the Orlando Magic (32-43) on Tuesday night. Memphis has already clinched a playoff spot and is 2.5 games ahead of Sacramento for second place in the Western Conference standings. Orlando has won four of its last five games, but it is four games back of Chicago for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 7 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 231.

Grizzlies vs. Magic spread: Grizzlies -7

Grizzlies vs. Magic over/under: 231 points

Grizzlies vs. Magic money line: Memphis -305, Orlando +240

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis did not let Ja Morant's suspension slow the team down this month, as the Grizzlies have won nine of their last 10 games to clinch a playoff spot. Their latest win was a 123-119 final at Atlanta on Sunday, with Morant pouring in 27 points and dishing out six assists in his first start since serving an eight-game suspension. He continues to ramp up his conditioning, playing 29 minutes in the win over the Hawks, but he is expected to miss this game due to a sore right thigh.

Shooting guard Desmond Bane had 25 points on 11 of 18 shooting, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman each had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Grizzlies have been the best home team in the NBA this season, going 32-5 and winning 11 straight at FedExForum. Morant and Jackson combined for 63 points in a 123-115 win against Orlando earlier this year, and the Grizzlies have won 12 of the last 14 head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has won four of its last five games, completing a perfect three-game homestand with a 119-106 win against Brooklyn on Sunday. All five starters scored in double figures for the Magic, led by 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from guard Franz Wagner. They are still four games back of Chicago for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, so they cannot afford a loss down the stretch.

Jalen Suggs missed four games with a concussion, but he returned to score 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting against the Nets. Guard Cole Anthony has finished with at least 14 points and five rebounds in eight straight games, contributing to an offense that is averaging 117.2 points per game over the last 13 games. Orlando has covered the spread in six straight games, while Memphis has only covered twice in its last seven games against Eastern Conference standings. In addition to Morant being doubtful for Memphis, Steven Adams (knee) is out for the Grizzlies.

