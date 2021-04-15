Who's Playing

Dallas @ Memphis

Current Records: Dallas 29-24; Memphis 27-25

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Dallas and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. The Mavericks won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Dallas received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 113-95 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Dallas was down 88-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who had 32 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls at home on Monday as they won 101-90. The Grizz's center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 boards along with three blocks.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Grizz out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.

Feb 22, 2021 - Dallas 102 vs. Memphis 92

Mar 06, 2020 - Dallas 121 vs. Memphis 96

Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107

Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122

Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127

Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112

Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81

Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88

Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80

Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94

Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91

Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94

Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93

Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90

Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100

Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64

Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93

Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110

Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88

Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96

Injury Report for Memphis

Tim Frazier: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Justise Winslow: Out (Quadriceps)

De'Anthony Melton: Out (Leg)

Jontay Porter: Out (Knee)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Dallas