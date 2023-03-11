Who's Playing
Dallas @ Memphis
Current Records: Dallas 34-33; Memphis 39-26
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 4 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Grizzlies and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. Memphis took their contest against Golden State by a conclusive 131-110 score. Memphis' point guard Tyus Jones looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, falling 113-106. The top scorer for Dallas was point guard Kyrie Irving (27 points).
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 31-31-3 against the spread.
Memphis' win brought them up to 39-26 while Dallas' defeat pulled them down to 34-33. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis enters the game with 8.37 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Dallas have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.
- Oct 22, 2022 - Dallas 137 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 23, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 91
- Jan 14, 2022 - Dallas 112 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 08, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 04, 2021 - Memphis 97 vs. Dallas 90
- May 11, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 113
- Feb 22, 2021 - Dallas 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 06, 2020 - Dallas 121 vs. Memphis 96
- Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96