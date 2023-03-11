Who's Playing

Dallas @ Memphis

Current Records: Dallas 34-33; Memphis 39-26

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 4 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Grizzlies and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. Memphis took their contest against Golden State by a conclusive 131-110 score. Memphis' point guard Tyus Jones looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, falling 113-106. The top scorer for Dallas was point guard Kyrie Irving (27 points).

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 31-31-3 against the spread.

Memphis' win brought them up to 39-26 while Dallas' defeat pulled them down to 34-33. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis enters the game with 8.37 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Dallas have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.