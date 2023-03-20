Who's Playing
Dallas @ Memphis
Current Records: Dallas 36-35; Memphis 43-27
What to Know
A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Grizz proved too difficult a challenge. The Grizzlies captured a comfortable 133-119 victory. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 31 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, Dallas escaped with a win this past Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Dallas' point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 38 points, six assists and six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 33-34-3 against the spread.
The Grizz is now 43-27 while the Mavericks sit at 36-35. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizz comes into the game boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.34. But Dallas enters the contest with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.31
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Dallas have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Memphis.
- Mar 13, 2023 - Memphis 104 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 11, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Dallas 108
- Oct 22, 2022 - Dallas 137 vs. Memphis 96
- Jan 23, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 91
- Jan 14, 2022 - Dallas 112 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 08, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 04, 2021 - Memphis 97 vs. Dallas 90
- May 11, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 113
- Feb 22, 2021 - Dallas 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 06, 2020 - Dallas 121 vs. Memphis 96
- Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96