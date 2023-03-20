Who's Playing

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Grizz proved too difficult a challenge. The Grizzlies captured a comfortable 133-119 victory. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 31 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Dallas escaped with a win this past Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Dallas' point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 38 points, six assists and six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 33-34-3 against the spread.

The Grizz is now 43-27 while the Mavericks sit at 36-35. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizz comes into the game boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.34. But Dallas enters the contest with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Dallas have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Memphis.