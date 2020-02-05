Grizzlies vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from advanced computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks will face off Wednesday in a Southwest Division clash at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 31-19 overall and 14-12 at home, while the Grizzlies are 25-25 overall and 10-12 on the road. Memphis won the Nov. 9 matchup between the two teams, downing Dallas 138-122 as a 5.5-point favorite.

However, the Mavericks are slightly better against the spread this season, going 27-20-3 ATS while Memphis is 27-22-1 ATS. Dallas is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies spread: Dallas -4.5

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 226.5 points

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies money line: Dallas -190, Memphis +163

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, winning 112-103. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis finished with a double-double with 38 points and 12 boards -- which included 6-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc. Dallas is likely to be without superstar Luka Doncic (ankle) until after the All-Star break. Porzingis is the Mavericks' leading scorer in Doncic's absence, going for 17.8 points per game, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is adding 14.2 points per outing.

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, and the Mavericks are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 matchups against Southwest Division opponents.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis rallied in the second half Monday against the Pistons for a 96-82 victory. Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas dropped a double-double on Detroit, scoring 26 points and grabbing 17 rebounds to go along with four blocks. Dillon Brooks scored 15 points in the win, and Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 14 points. Jackson leads the Grizzlies with 17.6 points per game. And Ja Morant is putting up Rookie of the Year caliber numbers, going for 17.3 points and 7.1 assists per game thus far this season.

In addition, Memphis is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games and the Grizzlies are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 meetings against Western Conference opponents.

