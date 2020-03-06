Grizzlies vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from proven computer model

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 38-25 overall and 17-14 at home, while Memphis is 31-31 overall and 14-16 on the road. Memphis enters tonight's contest having won three straight games. Dallas, meanwhile, has won four of its last six. Dallas is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Grizzlies odds, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies money line: Dallas -258, Memphis +240

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Everything came up roses for the Grizzlies on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as the team secured a 118-79 win. That 39-point margin sets a new team best for the Grizzlies on the season. The top scorers for the Grizzlies were shooting guard Josh Jackson (19 points) and point guard Tyus Jones (18 points).

Memphis enters Friday's contest averaging 112.8 points per game. The Grizzlies are led by rookie sensation Ja Morant, who's averaging 17.6 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. In his last meeting against Dallas, Morant finished with 21 points, three rebounds and one assist.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Mavericks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas can attribute much of its success to power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five blocks. Luka Doncic notched yet another triple-double, finishing with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists against the Pelicans. Doncic (illness) is questionable for tonight's contest against Memphis.

How to make Mavericks vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.